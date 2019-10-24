Top ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana were trailing in their constituencies as votes were being counted for the Assembly elections held on Monday. The counting of votes is under way on Thursday, and the state seems to be headed for a hung House.

Ram Bilas Sharma, a five-time MLA, was behind the Congress’ Rao Dan Singh in Mahendragarh constituency, with a margin of 6,940 votes as at 2.20 pm. Another minister in the state Cabinet, Captain Abhimanyu of the BJP, lost the election in Narnaund seat to Jannayak Janata Party’s Ram Kumar Gautam by 12,029 votes.

There were reports that Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala has resigned from his post after the party failed to maintain its dominance in the state. However, Barala later denied such rumours. A minister himself, Barala was trailing behind the JJP’s Devender Singh Babli in the poll in Tohana, with a margin of 35,923 votes.

In Jagadhri constituency, Congress candidate Akram Khan was leading against Assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal of the BJP by 6,217 votes. In Sonipat, state minister Kavita Jain was behind the Congress’ Surender Panwar, while Manish Grover was leading against the Congress candidate in Rohtak by only 98 votes.

Karan Dev, another minister, was ahead of the Congress candidate in Radaur by just 491 votes after staying behind for part of the day. State minister Krishan Lal Panwar was 20,015 votes behind the Congress candidate in Israna.

Om Prakash Dhankhar, who heads the agriculture ministry, was at second position in Badli, behind Kuldeep Vats of the Congress.

Two key Cabinet members who were leading in their constituencies with a significant margin were Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal and Health Minister Anil Vij in Ambala Cantonment. Karnal led by nearly 36,000 votes and Vij by 20,000 votes at 2.20 pm.

The Congress and the BJP are locked in a neck-and-neck fight for the 90-seat Haryana Assembly, defying exit poll predictions. According to the Election Commission’s latest trends, the BJP and the Congress are currently leading in 35 seats each, while the Jannayak Janta Party is ahead in nine seats and is likely to be the kingmaker.

Follow our live updates from the Haryana results here.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.