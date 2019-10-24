A helicopter of the Indian Army carrying seven persons, including Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, made a force-landing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, PTI reported.

The helicopter reportedly developed a technical problem. All seven people on board are safe. An investigation has been launched in the matter, News18 reported.

More details are awaited.

