Out of the 51 Assembly seats in 17 states where bye-polls were held, the Bharatiya Janata Party alone won 17 and the Congress secured 11 after the results were announced on Thursday. Previously, 30 of the 51 Assembly seats were held by the saffron party, 12 by the Congress and the rest by regional parties.

The saffron party won seven seats in Uttar Pradesh, three seats in Gujarat and Assam, two seats each in Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim. The Congress secured three seats each in Gujarat, two seats in Kerala, one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh,

The BJP and its alliance partner Janata Dal (United) lost four of the five Assembly seats in the Bihar bye-elections. The only seat that the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) won was the Nathnagar constituency where its leader Lakshmikant Mandal defeated Rabiya Khatun of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria won against BJP’s Bhanu Bhuriya with a margin of 27,804 votes. The Samajwadi Party’s Tazeen Fatma won against saffron party’s Bharat Bhushan in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur constituency.

The BJP also faced a setback in Maharashtra’s Satara Lok Sabha constituency as three-time MP Udayanraje Bhosale lost after switching over from the Nationalist Congress to the BJP a month before the state went to polls.

The maximum numbers of seats that held the bye-polls were in Uttar Pradesh where 11 MLAs were elected, followed by six seats in Gujarat, five each in Bihar and Kerala, four each in Assam and Punjab, three in Sikkim, two each in Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.

