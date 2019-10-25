The big news: Modi calls Maharashtra, Haryana wins ‘unprecedented victories’ and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two truck drivers were killed by suspected militants in J&K’s Shopian, and the MEA said the US had limited understanding of India’s history.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP and Shiv Sena retain Maharashtra, Congress-NCP alliance performs better than expected: Haryana, on the other hand, headed for a hung House as both BJP and Congress fell short of majority.
- Two truck drivers gunned down by suspected militants in Shopian district, vehicles set on fire: A third driver, who is reportedly from Punjab, was injured in the attack. He was evacuated to a hospital in Srinagar.
- US comments on Jammu and Kashmir show limited understanding of India’s history, says MEA: Raveesh Kumar said the hearing should instead have focused on ‘state-sponsored cross-border terrorism’, which he said threatened the basic right to life.
- SAR Geelani, former DU professor acquitted in Parliament attack case, dies of cardiac arrest: He spent 22 months in prison before being exonerated by Delhi High Court in 2003.
- India jumps 14 places to 63rd position on World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking: Earlier in the month, India had fallen 10 places to rank 68th on an annual global competitiveness index compiled by the Geneva-based World Economic Forum.
- Independent candidates and BJP dominate block development council polls in J&K: Of the 307 seats in which elections were held, Independents won 217 and the saffron party bagged 81.
- India and Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur corridor: The agreement allows Sikh pilgrims to enter Pakistan without a visa to visit the Kartarpur gurdwara.
- Centre asks for more time to transfer NRC coordinator out of Assam: The counsel for the Centre told the SC bench that some formalities have to be completed before Prateek Haleja is sent to Madhya Pradesh.
- Impose restrictions in national interest, but review it from time to time, SC tells Centre: The Centre said the curbs had trans-border implications, but an opposing counsel pointed out that the Centre had claimed cross-border terrorism had reduced.
- Swiggy customer in Hyderabad rejects food order after Muslim man comes to deliver it: The customer had asked for a Hindu delivery executive while placing the order on the mobile app.