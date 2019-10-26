A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Manohar Lal Khattar elected leader of BJP Legislative Party in Haryana, to meet governor next: The Congress called the Jannayak Janta Party, which supported the saffron party, the BJP’s ‘B-team’
  2. Two-year-old boy in Tamil Nadu stuck in borewell, rescue operations going on: The toddler fell down over 16 hours ago. So far, three attempts to lift him up have failed.
  3. Another detention centre inmate dies in Assam, CM sets up committee to look into condition of camps: A 70-year-old man from a detention centre in Goalpara district died in a Guwahati hospital on Thursday. He was from Satemari in Nalbari district.
  4. As Cyclone Kyarr intensifies, Goa issues red alert; coastal Karnataka may also receive heavy rain: The Met department has warned that the storm can turn into an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ by Monday.
  5. There is nothing wrong with Shiv Sena’s demand for 50:50 power-sharing formula, says Sharad Pawar: The NCP president told NDTV that the Shiv Sena and the BJP had ‘a 50:50 formula’ in the 1990s.
  6. Pentagon awards $10 billion ‘JEDI’ contract to Microsoft, Amazon expresses surprise: President Donald Trump has often criticised Amazon about some of its business practices, and targeted its owner Jeff Bezos, who owns ‘The Washington Post’.
  7. Diwali is an important reminder of US commitment to religious liberty, says Donald Trump: The president said his government would continue to defend the constitutional rights ‘that enable people of all faiths to worship according to their beliefs’.
  8. After weeks of strained ties, West Bengal governor says CM has invited him, wife home for Kali Puja: Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has had several public disagreements with the ruling Trinamool Congress, said he was ‘eagerly waiting’ to be part of the celebrations.
  9. PoK is controlled by terrorists, not Pakistan,’ says Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat: He warned Pakistan to not resort to any ‘misadventure’ against India.
  10. J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik transferred to Goa, new lieutenant governors appointed: Girish Chandra Murmu will take charge of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while Radha Krishna Mathur will be the lieutenant governor of Ladakh.