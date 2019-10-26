The big news: Manohar Lal Khattar set to become CM for second straight term, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A two-year-old boy was stuck in a borewell in Tamil Nadu, and the Assam CM set up a panel to look into detention centres in the state.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Manohar Lal Khattar elected leader of BJP Legislative Party in Haryana, to meet governor next: The Congress called the Jannayak Janta Party, which supported the saffron party, the BJP’s ‘B-team’.
- Two-year-old boy in Tamil Nadu stuck in borewell, rescue operations going on: The toddler fell down over 16 hours ago. So far, three attempts to lift him up have failed.
- Another detention centre inmate dies in Assam, CM sets up committee to look into condition of camps: A 70-year-old man from a detention centre in Goalpara district died in a Guwahati hospital on Thursday. He was from Satemari in Nalbari district.
- As Cyclone Kyarr intensifies, Goa issues red alert; coastal Karnataka may also receive heavy rain: The Met department has warned that the storm can turn into an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ by Monday.
- There is nothing wrong with Shiv Sena’s demand for 50:50 power-sharing formula, says Sharad Pawar: The NCP president told NDTV that the Shiv Sena and the BJP had ‘a 50:50 formula’ in the 1990s.
- Pentagon awards $10 billion ‘JEDI’ contract to Microsoft, Amazon expresses surprise: President Donald Trump has often criticised Amazon about some of its business practices, and targeted its owner Jeff Bezos, who owns ‘The Washington Post’.
- Diwali is an important reminder of US commitment to religious liberty, says Donald Trump: The president said his government would continue to defend the constitutional rights ‘that enable people of all faiths to worship according to their beliefs’.
- After weeks of strained ties, West Bengal governor says CM has invited him, wife home for Kali Puja: Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has had several public disagreements with the ruling Trinamool Congress, said he was ‘eagerly waiting’ to be part of the celebrations.
- ‘PoK is controlled by terrorists, not Pakistan,’ says Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat: He warned Pakistan to not resort to any ‘misadventure’ against India.
- J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik transferred to Goa, new lieutenant governors appointed: Girish Chandra Murmu will take charge of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while Radha Krishna Mathur will be the lieutenant governor of Ladakh.