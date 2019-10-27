Six security personnel were injured after suspected militants on Saturday threw a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force team deployed at a checkpoint outside a hospital in Srinagar’s Karan Nagar area, The Indian Express reported.

This was “followed by firing which was promptly retaliated by security forces around 18.50 hours”, a CRPF spokesperson said, adding that injured personnel of 144 Battalion were injured and taken to hospital.

CRPF Inspector General Ravideep Singh Sahi told the newspaper that militants hurled the grenade outside Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar, and fled after the attack.

“We have cordoned off the area and also conducted some searches in the under-construction buildings near SMHS hospital,” Singh added. “Nothing has been found [during the searches so far],” Sahi said. The injured personnel were in stable condition and out of danger, he said.

All senior security officers rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt after the incident.

On Friday, Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat warned Pakistan to not resort to any “misadventure” against India. He had said attempts were being made by Pakistani terrorists to disrupt the normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of state’s special status.

On Thursday, suspected militants had shot dead two truck drivers transporting apples in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, and injured another. The attack came over a week after an apple trader from Punjab was shot dead by suspected militants in Shopian. The same day suspected militants gunned down a labourer from Chhattisgarh in Pulwama district. On October 14, a truck driver from Rajasthan was shot dead in Shopian.

