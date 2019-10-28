The air quality in Delhi worsened on Monday morning after Diwali celebrations as the index reading touched the 340 mark at 7 am, which falls in the “very poor” category. A thick, toxic haze enveloped the national Capital and neighbouring cities.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Indira Gandhi International Airport area recorded an air quality index value of 389 at 7 am, close to the “severe” category.

The Central Pollution Control Board measures Delhi’s air quality based on index values recorded at up to 37 stations spread across the city. An air quality index reading between 301 and 400 is said to be “very poor”, while even worse air quality – 401 to 500 – is classified as “severe”.

Very poor air quality poses a risk of respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, and severe levels can affect even healthy people and can have serious impact on those with existing diseases, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The national capital sees a massive rise in pollution levels during this time of the year, which makes the air in the region extremely toxic. The phenomenon is blamed on the burning of crop stubble by farmers in Punjab and Haryana, as well as construction activity and Diwali festivities during a season with low wind speeds, which prevent pollutants from settling down.

Delhi’s air quality slipped to the “poor” category for the first time this season on October 10.

The Supreme Court last year allowed the use of only “safe and green firecrackers” for a maximum of two hours on Diwali to check pollution levels after the festival. But authorities have failed to enforce the rule as violations were reported from many areas, PTI reported. Over 200 fire-related incidents were also reported in Delhi on Diwali.

Government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, or SAFAR, said the greatest impact of firecracker emissions was expected on Monday from 1 am to 6 am. “If 50% of the total load of firecrackers [average of Diwali 2017 and 2018] is added, the AQI may plunge to the severe category for a short period,” it said, adding the situation would be not as bad as last year.

On Saturday, the Delhi government launched laser light shows to discourage residents from bursting firecrackers and to encourage them to celebrate Diwali with lights and music.

