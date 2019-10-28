The big news: ‘World’s No 1 terrorist brought to justice,’ says Trump, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi’s air quality deteriorated on the morning after Diwali festivities, and Pakistan refused to allow Modi’s plane to use its airspace.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed himself during US military raid in Syria, says Donald Trump: The terrorist leader detonated his suicide vest after running into the dead end of a tunnel while trying to escape.
- Delhi’s air quality slips after Diwali celebrations, close to ‘severe’ category in airport area: Over 200 fire-related incidents were reported in the city on Diwali.
- Pakistan refuses to allow PM Modi’s plane to use its airspace for Saudi Arabia visit: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the decision was taken to show solidarity with the day-long anti-India demonstrations being held across the country.
- Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM for second term, Dushyant Chautala becomes his deputy: The Jannayak Janta Party leader’s father Ajay Chautala, who is out of jail on a two-week furlough, attended the event.
- Modi celebrates Diwali with troops in Rajouri in first visit to J&K since special status was revoked: The prime minister, who visited the Pathankot Air Force Station on his way back from Jammu, lauded the security forces for their ‘monumental service’.
- Kyarr intensifies to become first super cyclone in Arabian Sea in 12 years, Coast Guard on alert: The weather department said Kyarr ‘is very likely’ to remain a super cyclonic storm till Monday morning, and weaken gradually after that.
- Businesses in J&K have lost Rs 10,000 crore due to restrictions, economy is crippled, says trade body: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sheikh Ashiq said the main reason for the downturn was the suspension of internet services.
- ‘Ram temple construction will start by December 6,’ claims BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj: Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath seemed to urge people to exercise restraint before the Supreme Court judgement is delivered.
- India needs more reforms, innovation to boost economic growth, says World Bank president: David Malpass also called for setting up of local courts, fast-track commercial dispute resolution mechanism, and land data digitisation measures.
- Tamil Nadu officials start drilling new borewell to reach two-year-old trapped underground: The new metre-wide borewell will be used to connect to the one where the boy is stuck through a horizontal passage.
