American newspaper The Washington Post has faced a barrage of criticism since Sunday for describing Islamic State’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as an “austere religious scholar” in a headline. Baghdadi, who had led the jihadist group since 2010, killed himself on Saturday by detonating a suicide vest after fleeing into a dead-end tunnel as US forces closed in on him in a compound in Northwest Syria.

The Washington Post, considered one of the world’s major newspapers, described Baghdadi as someone who “maintained a canny pragmatism”, and an “austere religious scholar with wire-frame glasses and no known aptitude for fighting and killing”. It also mentioned some humane characteristics of the terrorist leader.

WaPo's actual obit for a terrorist monster:



"austere religious scholar w/ wire-frame glasses"



"Mr. Baghdadi maintained a canny pragmatism"



"Acquaintances would remember him as a shy, nearsighted youth who liked soccer but preferred to spend his free time at the local mosque" pic.twitter.com/XFFBnUsHEO — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 27, 2019

Soon after criticism started pouring in on social media, the newspaper changed the headline to: “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, extremist leader of Islamic State, dies at 48” and also tweaked some minor portions of its article. The newspaper’s Communications General Manager Kristine Coratti Kelly wrote on Twitter: “Regarding our al-Baghdadi obituary, the headline should never have read that way and we changed it quickly.”

But the damage was already done. Users across Twitter used the headline to create memes, and soon hashtags such as #WaPoDeathNotices and #WaPoDeathNotice were trending worldwide.

Regarding our al-Baghdadi obituary, the headline should never have read that way and we changed it quickly. — Kristine Coratti Kelly (@kriscoratti) October 27, 2019

Users on social media created fake obituaries for other extremist leaders and mass murderers. The subjects ranged from German dictator Adolf Hitler and terrorist Osama bin Laden to Idi Amin. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted a fake obituary for Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

Adolf Hitler, dedicated art enthusiast, animal rights activist, and talented orator, dies at 56.#WaPoDeathNotices — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) October 28, 2019

Osama bin Laden, father of 23, killed in home invasion #WaPoDeathNotices — Joe DeVito (@JoeDeVitoComedy) October 27, 2019

These #WaPoDeathNotices [inspired by @washingtonpost headline for obituary of world's most-wanted terrorist, ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi ] are hilarious!



Mine: "Nathuram Godse, eloquent defender of majority rights, passes away in suspended animation at 39". https://t.co/xvuhM1svkU — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 28, 2019

Aurangzeb, austere religious reformer, feminist & human rights activist who freed land from Hindu temples, dies at 88.#WaPoDeathNotices@washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/2JDY4AKdDq — Abhijit Chavda (@IndianInterest) October 28, 2019

Ajmal Kasab, Noted Peaceful. Gold medal winner in shooting, great sprinter and devoted towards righteous cause who helped unclutter the huge gathering at CST killed by Indian Courts. #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/e2bUPatqIf — Kabira (@SecularTrainee) October 28, 2019

His Majesty Idi Amin Dada, last king of Scotland, Ugandan revolutionary, scotch connoisseur, gourmand of hominid delights, pioneer of demographic change, inventor of aircraft route diversion politics & champion of African resistance to capitalism dies #WaPoDeathNotices — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) October 28, 2019

Genghis Khan, noted traveler, dies at 64.#WaPoDeathNotices — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) October 27, 2019

Noted garden-clearing activist, General Dyer, lives up to his name by dying at age 62.#WaPoDeathNotices — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 28, 2019

11/28/94: Jeffrey Dahmer, who pushed the boundaries of culinary innovation, died today at the age of 34. Dahmer's murder makes him yet the latest victim of the rampant homophobia that transpires in Newt Gingrich's America#WaPoDeathNotices #WaPoObituaries — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) October 27, 2019

Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, wealth re-distributors in the banking sector, died today from extreme air conditioning.



#WaPoDeathNotices — Elayne Boosler (@ElayneBoosler) October 27, 2019

"Ted Bundy, meticulous researcher, charismatic figure, and Polaroid enthusiast, dead at 42" #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/AgoQqXy6OF — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 27, 2019

Many other users used fictional characters such as Voldemort from Harry Potter, Mogambo from the 1987 film Mr India, Smeagol from The Lord of the Rings, Thanos from the Marvel series and the Night King from Game of Thrones to make their point.

Voldemort, relic collector and noted snake charmer, dead at 71. #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/nt85iI2kP5 — Adam McAnally (@AdamMcAnallyAZ) October 27, 2019

Mogambo, a retired army officer and happiness enthusiast at helm of his start-up focussed on alternate laws, dies at 67 #WaPoDeathNotices — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) October 28, 2019

#WaPoDeathNotices

Obituary: Psychologist and Wine Connoisseur Hannibal Lecter Dies After Lengthy Battle With Flesh Eating Disorder — The Mossad: Elite Parody Division (@TheMossadIL) October 27, 2019

Gabbar Singh : robinhood for the poor, rifle shooting champion in 600m & moving-target events, roast meat and dance enthusiast, loved the colourful festival of Holi, died of severe arm injuries at 48.#WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/ko41QUdmdb — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) October 28, 2019

Famous, highly-prized, rebel, Gabbar Singh, passes away quietly in jail, mourned by his associates who ate his salt and bullets. He was known for his love of unusual dance forms, and for promoting a hands-free existence. #WaPoDeathNotices — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 28, 2019

"Thanos, a passionate advocate of population controls to save Earth, dies at over 1,000 years" #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/16lvv8hery — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 27, 2019

Voldemort, austere wizard who overcame a severe facial deformity to achieve dark lordship, dead at 71 #WaPoDeathNotices — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 27, 2019

#WaPoDeathNotices



Night King, supreme leader of masses who gave de@d people second lives K!LLed by a crazy short girl pic.twitter.com/CtuKU6OERP — 🌸 फ़ा 💮 (@WhySoNefarious) October 28, 2019

"Sméagol, known by his friends as Gollum and aficionado of magical rings, dies at 589" #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/xzJZWLYLSe — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 27, 2019

Described as the most-wanted individual in the world, the Islamic State leader was designated a terrorist almost eight years ago. The United States had announced a reward of $10 million (approximately Rs 70 crore) for his capture. Baghdadi, born in 1971, declared himself the caliph of the Islamic State in 2013.

Baghdadi’s death is the biggest victory for the United States’ international anti-terror operations since Navy SEAL forces killed al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan in May 2011.

In the last few years, several reports on Baghdadi’s death had surfaced. In June 2017, Russia claimed to have killed him in an airstrike near the Syrian city of Raqqa. On Sunday, Russia refused to confirm Baghdadi’s death. Major-General Igor Konashenkov said, according to RIA news agency: “The Russian Ministry of Defence does not have reliable information on the operation by US servicemen... on yet another ‘elimination’ of former IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.”

Baghdadi was last seen in April, when the Islamic State released a video in which he described the Easter Day attacks in Sri Lanka as revenge for the losses suffered by the group in the Syrian town of Al-Baghuz Fawqani.

