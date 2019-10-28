Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Monday evening after he complained of a stomach ache, PTI reported. The former finance minister is in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody in the INX Media case till October 30.

Last week, Chidambaram had filed a bail plea in the Delhi High Court in the case filed by Enforcement Directorate. This came a day after the Supreme Court granted the 74-year-old former minister bail in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Chidambaram told the High Court that his health was fragile and he had already suffered two bouts of illness in jail. The petition said he had lost five kilograms during his two months in jail. “It is submitted that with the onset of cold weather and the incidents of dengue etc, the petitioner’s health is likely to become more vulnerable.”

Pointing to the Supreme Court order granting him bail, Chidambaram said the top court had held that “a mere averment that the petitioner allegedly approached witnesses without any material basis cannot be a reason to deny regular bail”.

The case

The Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case in May 2017 against P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, INX Media, and its owners Indrani and Peter Mukerjea.

The CBI has alleged that there were irregularities in the foreign direct investment clearance granted to INX Media by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board in 2007. Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time. The agency has submitted purported emails between INX Media and a company belonging to Karti Chidambaram, claiming that these emails will “prove offences committed”.