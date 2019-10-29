Suspected militants attacked an Army patrol party in Drubgam in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, PTI reported, quoting a police officer. However, there were no reports of any casualties.

A Central Reserve Police Force spokesperson said the militants fired six to eight rounds at the security personnel. The security forces immediately retaliated.

Additional security personnel were deployed to the area following the firing. Search operations to nab the militants have been launched and further details are awaited, the CRPF spokesperson said.

There have been several attacks by militants in the Valley this month. On October 26, six security personnel were injured after militants threw a grenade at a CRPF team deployed at a checkpoint outside a hospital in Srinagar’s Karan Nagar area.

On October 24, militants had shot dead two truck drivers transporting apples in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, and injured another. The attack came over a week after an apple trader from Punjab was shot dead by suspected militants in Shopian. The same day suspected militants gunned down a labourer from Chhattisgarh in Pulwama district. On October 14, a truck driver from Rajasthan was shot dead in Shopian.

