Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday elected the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state legislature party for a second term in the post, PTI reported. Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said no other name was proposed at the BJP legislature party meeting.

The BJP won 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections held earlier this month, emerging as the single largest party. Its ally Shiv Sena won 56 seats, while in the Opposition, the Nationalist Congress Party won 54 seats and the Congress 44 seats.

The BJP and Shiv Sena can together form a government, but the Shiv Sena has been demanding a larger share of power. On Tuesday, Fadnavis had refuted the Shiv Sena’s demand that one of its leaders serve as the chief minister for half of the five-year term. Fadnavis said the BJP had not promised any equal power-sharing agreement to the alliance partner, and that he would remain the chief minister for all five years. Following this, the Shiv Sena cancelled its meeting with a BJP delegation.

On Saturday, the Shiv Sena had demanded a written assurance from the BJP that the chief minister’s post will be shared during the five-year term. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said his party’s insistence on sharing power was not a demand but an agreement. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray has also warned the BJP that it will consider “other options” if the saffron party refuses to agree to its demand.

