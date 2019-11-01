The big news: Health emergency declared in Delhi as pollution levels rise, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Jharkhand elections will be held in five phases from November 30, and Sanjay Raut claimed next Maharashtra CM will be from Shiv Sena.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Public health emergency declared in Delhi as air quality worsens, schools to be shut till Tuesday: Arvind Kejriwal said ‘Delhi has turned into a gas chamber’, and cab companies won’t levy surge pricing during odd-even scheme from Monday.
- Jharkhand Assembly polls to be held in five phases from November 30, results on December 23: The term of the 81-member Assembly ends on January 5 next year.
- Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claims Maharashtra will have a CM from his party: The Shiv Sena leader claimed that if his party wishes so, it can get enough numbers to form the government in Maharashtra.
- ‘Gross violation of human rights,’ says Priyanka Gandhi as she hits out at BJP on WhatsApp spyware row: Ex-minister Praful Patel, 40 others were targeted, said a report, and Prashant Bhushan to file plea in Supreme Court seeking inquiry.
- P Chidambaram is fine, says AIIMS doctors’ board; Delhi HC dismisses bail plea in INX Media case: The medical board, however, recommended that the senior Congress leader be provided with mineral water and food from home.
- GST collection rises 3.8% in October but remains below Rs 1 lakh crore for third straight month: The revenue collected in October was 5.3% lower than that in the same month last year.
- Protests in Kargil against formation of Ladakh Union Territory, people said ‘totally against this decision’: Pakistan criticised splitting of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.
- Germany’s expertise will be useful for building ‘New India’, says PM after meeting Chancellor Merkel: The two leaders, who met for the fifth time this year, discussed a range of bilateral matters and signed 17 pacts in fields such as space and civil aviation.
- Imran Khan declares two-day fee waiver for Sikh pilgrims from India using Kartarpur Corridor: The pilgrims will not be charged a service fee on the day of the project’s inauguration and Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.
- Eggs in midday meal may turn children into cannibals, claims Madhya Pradesh BJP leader: Gopal Bhargava claimed that ‘our culture’ forbade non-vegetarianism, and that no one can be forced to eat eggs.
Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.