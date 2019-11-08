The Supreme Court will on Saturday pronounce its judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case. The five-judge Constitution Bench had heard arguments daily for 40 days from August 6. This was the second-longest hearing in the top court’s history after the landmark 68 days of proceedings in the Keshavananda Bharati case.

On the last day of hearing on October 16, the Ayodhya mediation committee filed a settlement document in the top court. According to an unidentified official, the parties in the case had reached a settlement though its details are confidential.

The mediators – former Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla, religious leader Sri Sri Ravishankar, and senior advocate Sriram Panchu – had approached the court on September 16 for permission to resume talks to amicably resolve the title dispute. The court allowed them to hold dialogue to resolve the dispute even as it continued hearing the 14 appeals against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement dividing the 2.77-acre land equally among three parties the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

The talks had abruptly stopped on July 29 because of resistance from certain parties, forcing the court to start daily hearings.

In anticipation of the judgement, restrictive orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which bans the assembly of more than four people, were imposed in Ayodhya. They will be in place till December 10. The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the holidays of all field officers in the state’s 75 districts till November 30.

Case history

The dispute began in the courts in the 19th century but matters escalated in 1949 when an idol of Ram was placed under the central dome of Babri Masjid.

Gopal Singh Visharad, a devotee of “Ram Lalla”, in 1950 sought Hindus’ right to worship at the disputed site. The same year, Ramachandra Das, the leader of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas – an organisation formed to promote and oversee the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya – also filed the lawsuit seeking to keep the idol under the central dome of Babri Masjid. The plea was later withdrawn.

In 1959, the Nirmohi Akahara, a group of Hindu ascetics who worship Ram and want to build a temple on the disputed site, moved the trial court seeking the rights to manage the site and devotee rights. Two years later, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board moved the court in 1961, claiming title rights over the property.

The deity, “Ram Lalla Virajman”, approached the judiciary in July 1989 for the first time, claiming the disputed site for itself. The deity was represented in the court by former Allahabad High Court judge Deoki Nandan Agarwal, who claimed to be its “sakha” or friend.

All the lawsuits were transferred to Allahabad High Court following the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 by karsevaks, which had sparked massive communal riots in the country.

