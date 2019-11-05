The big news: Opposition claims credit after India pulls out of RCEP deal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Sharad Pawar said he did not discuss government formation in Maharashtra with Sonia Gandhi, and 130 workers returned to West Bengal from J&K.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress takes credit for opposing RCEP trade deal, claims it forced Centre’s hand; BJP praises PM: Opposition party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad compared the Narendra Modi government to a ‘compounder operating on a patient’ in the absence of a doctor.
- Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, says they did not discuss government formation in Maharashtra: The Nationalist Congress Party chief told reporters in Delhi that he briefed the interim Congress president about the political situation in the state.
- Migrant workers from West Bengal return home from Jammu and Kashmir, Kolkata mayor promises jobs: The largest batch of 112 labourers belonged to South Dinajpur district, while the rest are residents of six other districts.
- ‘Why cannot Centre scrap NEET exam in light of impersonation scam?’ asks Madras High Court: The court alleged that NEET discriminates against the poor even though it was set up to ‘stop big money in medical admissions’.
- Supreme Court orders Punjab and Haryana to immediately stop stubble burning: Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal blamed ‘continuous negligence’ of authorities for Delhi pollution, summoned officials.
- Thiruvalluvar statue vandalised in Pudukkottai district amid DMK-BJP saffronisation row: Opposition parties in the state have criticised the BJP for tweeting an image of the poet in saffron robes, and ash smeared on forehead.
- After McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook’s exit, fast food chain loses human resources chief: The company claimed the two exits were not related but reports said Easterbrook and David Fairhurst were close friends.
- In Myanmar, Indian man dies in custody of insurgent group after being taken hostage with 9 others: The Arakan Army apologised for Vinoo Gopal’s death, but claimed it was not responsible. The rebels said the 60-year-old died because of health problems.
- Six die in Bru camp due to alleged starvation, refugee leaders warn of humanitarian crisis: The Bru refugees continued the road blockade that started on October 31 to protest the stoppage of ration and cash supplies.
- BJP MP Vijay Goel fined for violating odd-even rule, receives roses from AAP minister: The parliamentarian accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of wasting Rs 35 crore by implementing the anti-pollution scheme