Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday held a massive protest outside their headquarters near Income Tax Office over inaction against lawyers who attacked their colleagues at Tis Hazari court complex and at Saket court, PTI reported.



At least 15 people were injured and 17 vehicles were set on fire during a clash between lawyers and policemen outside the Tis Hazari court on Saturday allegedly over parking. This was followed by an assault of another policeman on Monday at Saket court. A video surfaced in which a group of lawyers heckled and assaulted him as he tried to leave the spot on his motorcycle.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik urged protesting police personnel to return to work, and said they should behave like a “disciplined force”. He assured them that their concerns will be addressed.

“In last few days, there have been certain incidents in the Capital which we handled very well,” he added, according to ANI. “The situation is improving after that.”

He appealed to them to maintain peace. “It’s trying time for us,” Patnaik said. “We need to fulfil the responsibility of maintaining law and order...”

The placards held by the protesting policemen read: “How is the Josh? Low, Sir”, “We are human in police uniforms” and “Protectors Need Protection”.

The protesting police personnel also raised slogans praising former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, apparently for her action against lawyers during a similar conflict in 1988, ANI reported. “What should the police commissioner be like? He should be like Kiran Bedi,” they said.

The protests led to traffic snarls at several intersections leading to ITO. Delhi Traffic Police issued traffic advisories. “Traffic Movement is closed in the carriageway from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar,” the police said in a tweet. “Motorists are advised to use Delhi Gate and Raj Ghat.”

‘New low’, says Congress on protests

The Congress called the police protests a “new low in 72 years”. “Police on protest in ‘National Capital of Delhi’. Is this BJP’s ‘New India’? Where will BJP take the country,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

Union Minister of State Kiren Rijiju said that being a policeman was a thankless job, but later deleted that tweet. “Being a cop is a thankless job,” he had said in the tweet. “But they don’t do it for thanks. Police officers put their lives on the line every day. They are damned if they do, and damned even if they don’t. What gets lost in all the anti-police rhetoric is the family left at home while a policeman serves.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police submitted a report to the Union Home Ministry about clashes in Tis Hazari court, PTI reported citing unidentified officials. “It is a factual report in which the Delhi Police has given details of the circumstances leading to Saturday’s incident and the action taken after it,” a ministry official said.

Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra in a letter on Tuesday asked lawyers to resume work, saying “rowdy elements” were tarnishing the image of the institution. “The incidents of beating policemen on bike by some of Saket lawyers, assault of an auto driver, manhandling general public are most unfortunate and Bar Council of India is not going to tolerate it,” Mishra said. “These are acts of grave misconduct.”

“The way some lawyers are acting even after such a nice step of Delhi High Court, yesterday’s behaviour of few lawyers has disturbed us,” he added. “Abstaining from Court or resort to violence will not help us, rather by doing this we are losing the sympathy of courts, inquiring judge, CBI, IB and Vigilance. Even general public’s opinion is going adverse to us. Result may be dangerous,” he warned.

The Delhi High Court on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of media reports of the clash and ordered judicial probe in the matter. It also transferred two senior police officers during the pendency of the inquiry and made it clear that no coercive action would be taken against any lawyer.

The Indian Police Service on Monday said police officers across the country supported their action. “Incident involving police and lawyers unfortunate,” the association said in a tweet. “All should take a balanced view of it based on facts in public domain. Countrywide, police stands in solidarity with those police personnel subjected to physical assault and humiliation. Condemn all attempts to break law, by anyone.”

