The big news: Devendra Fadnavis meets RSS chief amid Maharashtra impasse, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi Police called off their protest after Centre stepped in, and the SC registered a case on its own related to air pollution in Delhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Devendra Fadnavis meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with 72 hours left for deadline to end: The details of the meeting were kept under wraps, however, reports suggested it was about the deadlock in the state.
- Delhi Police personnel end protest after senior officers promise to address their grievances: Earlier in the evening, the High Court issued a notice to the Bar Council of India after the Centre filed a petition.
- Supreme Court criticises states over rising pollution, says mass exodus of people cannot be allowed: The top court has summoned Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, and his counterparts in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
- GDP base year may be changed to 2017-’18, government waiting for more data, says statistics ministry: Secretary Pravin Srivastava said the ministry was waiting for numbers from the Annual Survey of Industries and the Consumer Expenditure Survey.
- BJP leader blames Pakistan and China for pollution, says they may be releasing poisonous gases: Vineet Sharda claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were capable of stopping Islamabad.
- Report on detention of children in J&K does not indicate application of mind, says Supreme Court: Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin told the court that the ban on mobile, landline, internet services was illegal while Press Council of India members accused Chairperson CK Prasad of blocking efforts to send a fact-finding team to the region.
- Pakistan says US report accusing it of failing to limit terror groups ‘overlooks factual situation’: The Foreign Office also said that Pakistan has facilitated direct talks between the US and the Taliban in the context of the Afghan peace process.
- Tax officials seize ‘benami assets’ worth Rs 1,600 crore of VK Sasikala: The ‘benami assets’ were bought using demonetised notes under fake identities, unidentified tax officials said.
- RBI raises PMC Bank depositors’ withdrawal limit from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000: The central bank said the relaxation will allow more than 78% of the customers of PMC Bank to withdraw their entire account balance.
- Supreme Court agrees to consider Karnataka CM Yediyurappa’s audio clip in MLAs disqualification case: Yediyurappa purportedly said in the audio clip that Amit Shah had supervised the stay of the rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs in July after they resigned.