The Supreme Court on Wednesday castigated state governments, singling out Punjab, for failing to curb stubble burning, which is contributing to rising pollution levels in the Delhi-National Capital Region and other parts of North India, Bar and Bench reported. The court said it was a “question of life and death of crores of people”.

On Tuesday, the court had summoned the chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh after registering on its own a case related to severe pollution in the region. It said the authorities cannot allow a mass exodus of people from Delhi because of pollution.

“Governments need to be hauled up under law of torts,” said the court, a day after the Centre admitted that crop burning was going on in Punjab and Haryana. “Why government is not buying stubble? Only poor farmer should be penalised while government is not made accountable? It cannot be like this.”

The court said it expects “more from democratic government of the country to deal with issue of stubble burning and curb pollution”, PTI reported.

“Can you permit people to die like this due to pollution?” it asked. “Can you permit the country to go back by 100 years? We have to make governments responsible for this. We cannot even visualise what kind of diseases people are suffering from due to pollution.”

The court said state governments “have no right to be in power” if they do not bother about people. “You just want to sit in your ivory towers and rule,” said Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta. “You are not bothered and are letting the people die. You have forgotten concept of welfare government, not bothered about poor people, this is very unfortunate. Don’t you feel ashamed that flights are being diverted and citizens are not safe even in their homes?”

The judges tore into the chief secretary of Punjab when he said the Centre was responsible for purchasing the stubble from farmers. The court said the time had come to punish officers. “Again you are passing the buck,” said Mishra. “Why are you chief secretary if you cannot do anything? We will suspend you from here only, you won’t be able to work even for a single day. What is this?”

The court asked Punjab and Haryana to make a plan to purchase stubble, ensure it is not burnt anymore, and make the entire state administration responsible to combat air pollution. “If you don’t have the funds, tell us we will provide for the fund. Don’t think about the funds right now,” Mishra said.

When the Punjab chief secretary gave an outline of the funds required to incentivise farmers not to burn the stubble, and said the state had a lot of debt, the judge was furious. “You are the administrative head of a state,” Mishra said. “You should say that you are willing to take action. If you cannot provide the funds, you should vacate the chair. This shows lack of willpower.”

The court told the Punjab bureaucrat that the state was not bankrupt. “You are running a government but don’t have money for poor farmers? If you are not diverting funds, don’t think courts are powerless.”