The big news: Shiv Sena MLAs moved to hotel as Maharashtra deadlock goes on, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Home Ministry asked all states to enhance security ahead of Ayodhya verdict, and Sidhu got Centre’s clearance to attend Kartarpur inauguration.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Maharashtra tussle continues, Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP, ‘call me if you decide to give us CM’s post, else don’t’: Nitin Gadkari said BJP would get Shiv Sena’s support and Devendra Fadnavis would be the chief minister.
- Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, Home Ministry asks all states to enhance security, sends extra personnel to UP: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked Union ministers not to make irresponsible statements ahead of the verdict.
- Navjot Sidhu gets political clearance to attend Kartarpur inauguration in Pakistan, say reports: Earlier in the day, the Congress leader had said he would visit Pakistan for the ceremony if the Centre did not reply to his letters asking for permission.
- IIT-JEE made available in regional languages to states only on request, says testing agency: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said the state has written to the National Testing Agency asking it to set the exam paper in Bengali too.
- Twitter India dismisses allegations of bias, says it enforces rules impartially: The social media firm, which has come under fire for suspending certain accounts, said the rules get implemented ‘regardless of users’ belief or background’.
- Air pollution levels shoot up in Kolkata and parts of South India, experts link it to smog in north: The air quality in cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata ranged between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories on Thursday afternoon.
- ‘Some people suffer in every curfew,’ observes Supreme Court while hearing plea against restrictions in J&K: Advocate Kapil Sibal argued that large-scale restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure were ‘constitutionally impermissible’.
- Cyclone Bulbul ‘very likely’ to intensify into severe cyclonic storm, Maha to weaken to a depression: The cyclonic storm Bulbul may head towards the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh, the weather department said.
- Former Ranji cricketers Gautam, Qazi arrested in Karnataka Premier League spot-fixing scandal: Police said the two were involved in fixing in the KPL 2019 finals between Bellary Tuskers and Hubli Tigers after accepting Rs 20 lakh each for slow batting.
- SC reconfirms death penalty after dismissing convict’s review petition in 2010 Coimbatore murder case: Justice Sanjiv Khanna passed a dissenting judgement, saying Manoharan should spend the rest of his life in jail without parole.