Authorities on Sunday closed all roads leading to the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order situation after the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, PTI reported, citing unidentified officials.

Every year, thousands of people in the Valley gather to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Prayers are offered at the shrine which has the relic of the Prophet. The authorities also did not allow Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions to celebrate the Prophet’s birthday.

On Saturday, the government imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which prohibits the gathering of more than four people, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of the top court judgement.

Normal life also remained affected by a partial curfew that remains in force in Jammu and Kashmir, over three months after India abrogated the state’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, and divided it into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Markets reportedly remained open only for few hours till noon.

Last week, the government had prevented people from offering prayers at the shrine of Hazrat Naqshband Sahib in Srinagar’s old city.