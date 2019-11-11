Five members of a family were killed in Greater Noida on Sunday night after an unidentified vehicle crashed into their car, police officials told PTI. Eight members of the family received injuries and have been admitted to a hospital.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Site 5 police station in Greater Noida, and officials have initiated a search for the other vehicle involved in the accident.

“The family was in a Maruti Eco and were enroute to Ballabgarh in Haryana,” an unidentified police spokesperson said. “An unidentified vehicle hit their car from the rear around 9 pm along the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Five of the family, including three women, died in the incident, while eight others, most of them, children, were injured and have been hospitalised.”

Superintendent of Police Ranvijay Singh confirmed to ANI that an investigation was under way.

