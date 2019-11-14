The big news: SC dismisses review pleas seeking CBI probe into Rafale deal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The court referred the Sabarimala review petitions to a seven-judge bench, and wholesale inflation eased to 0.16% in October.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC rejects Rafale review pleas for lack of merit, again dismisses plea for CBI inquiry: The court also closed the contempt case against Rahul Gandhi for his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remark about Narendra Modi. The BJP sought an apology from the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, while the opposition party said the verdict allowed for a criminal probe. Former IAF chief Dhanoa also commended the verdict.
- In 3:2 verdict, Supreme Court sends review petitions in Sabarimala case to larger bench: The seven-judge bench will also look into matters such as the entry of Muslim and Parsi women to places of worship, and the practice of female genital cutting. The temple priest as well as BJP and Congress hailed the SC decision. Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said the recent Supreme Court verdicts need to be ‘studied studiously’.
- Wholesale inflation eased to 0.16% in October – lowest in 40 months: Meanwhile, Moody’s lowered India’s projected growth rate to 5.6% in current financial year.
- Supreme Court defers hearing of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 to December 10: Meanwhile, the group that sponsored EU MPs’ travel to J&K is linked to an India-based global fake news lobby network, an NGO said. The network is allegedly run in more than 65 countries to influence international institutions and turn public perception against Pakistan.
- Maharashtra would have been spared if Shah had told Modi about ‘50:50 formula’, claims Shiv Sena: The Shiv Sena also claimed that President’s Rule was a scripted act and that Fadnavis was shedding crocodile tears.
- In Karnataka, 16 disqualified MLAs join BJP, 13 of them get bye-poll tickets: The only disqualified legislator who has not joined the party is R Roshan Baig, who is facing an inquiry in the IMA ponzi scam.
- Over 260 artists, activists urge India to review cancellation of Aatish Taseer’s OCI status: The signatories said that they believe it is likely that the government targeted Taseer for his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- DMK chief Stalin demands ‘fair, transparent and independent’ probe into IIT-Madras student’s suicide: Fathima Latheef’s father alleged that the alleged suicide was the result of religious discrimination by a faculty member.
- Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR remain ‘severe’, students urge PM Modi to take action: Visuals from around the India Gate and the Rashtrapati Bhavan showed the area enveloped in a thick haze of smog.
- At first public hearing of Trump impeachment, US diplomat says president asked about Ukraine probes: The White House, meanwhile, claimed Donald Trump was not following the investigation and was busy working.