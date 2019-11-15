The air quality in Delhi-National Capital Region fell further in the “severe” category on Friday morning as schools remained closed for the second straight day. Air this bad affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The agency reported an Air Quality Index of 467 at 10 am, slightly increasing from the overall AQI reading of 463 the day before.

“Partly cloudy sky, too, is adding to the low visibility which was 600-800 metres in the city on Thursday,” an unidentified Met department official told The Times of India. “From Friday evening, however, wind speed is expected to pick up. On November 16-17, 20-25 km per hour surface winds are expected and the air quality will improve.”

While the pollution control board uses 24-hour average data, the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ SAFAR, or System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research reports real-time figures. It recorded an AQI reading on 528 at 10.55 am. The Central Pollution Control Board index is typically lower than that of SAFAR in cases of extreme pollution because it averages values for 24 hours, and caps hourly indices at 500 even if they are of a higher value.

The air quality in North India has worsened since the last week of October. Earlier this month, a public health emergency was declared as the air quality plummeted to hazardous levels. Several students appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, on the occasion of Children’s Day, to take steps to ensure they breathe clean air.

The Supreme Court has also stepped in, criticising authorities for failing to implement anti-pollution measures. The Delhi government has implemented an odd-even scheme for vehicles. It is scheduled to end on Friday but may be extended by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government and the Central Pollution Control Board to provide two sets of data on the Air Quality Index in the national Capital from this year and 2018. The court also ordered the Centre to examine the feasibility of using hydrogen-based fuel technology to tackle air pollution.

Last week, the court had pulled up the Centre and the Delhi government for their inaction on the air pollution in the national Capital. It also castigated the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for failing to curb stubble burning, which is contributing to toxification of the air.

Delhi: Thick layer of smog blankets several areas in the national capital; Visuals from All India Institute of Medical Sciences and National Highway-24 pic.twitter.com/btxvdx6LMQ — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019

