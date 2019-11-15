Marathi playback singer Geeta Mali died on Thursday in a road accident near Shahpur on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, The Times of India reported.

Mali was on her way to her residence in Nashik along with her husband, who was driving the car, when the incident occured. Police said the singer was returning after performing at a concert in New York. Vijay Mali rammed the car into a tanker parked on the roadside.

“A primary probe shows that Vijay was driving, while Geeta was in the front passenger seat,” Ghanshyam Aadhav, in charge of Shahapur police station, said. “A car overtook their car from the right, resulting in Vijay swerving to the left, and his car hit the tanker, parked dangerously on the road.”

He said the left side of the car was damaged, and Geeta Mali died on the spot. Her husband is being treated at Shahpur primary health center.

The police have registered a case against the tanker driver.

