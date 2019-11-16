A MiG-29K fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed on Saturday after its engine caught fire after taking off from Dabolim in Goa. Both pilots – Captain Mrigank Sheokhand and Lieutenant Commander Deepak Yadav – ejected safely, said a Navy spokesperson.

According to ANI, the aircraft was a trainer version of the fighter jet. The pilots were initially looked after by residents of the area where they landed, Hindustan Times reported.

During a training mission, after take off from INS HANSA at Dabolim a Mig 29k trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Capt M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav ejected safely. @SpokespersonMoD — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 16, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he had spoken to the two pilots. “Spoke to the pilots, Captain Mrigank and Deepak Yadav of the MiG-29K which crashed after the take-off from Goa today,” he tweeted. “It is a matter of great satisfaction that they managed to eject in time and both of them are safe. I pray for their good health and well-being.”

An Indian Air Force MiG-27 aircraft had crashed in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer in February while on a training mission near the Pokhran range. The pilot managed to eject from the aircraft. The same month, two pilots died after a Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft crashed near the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited airport in Bengaluru.

