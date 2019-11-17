The big news: Amid Maharashtra crisis, Shiv Sena to skip NDA meet today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A study found Mumbai’s tap water to be the best in India, and the Kerala Police reportedly sent back 10 women seeking to trek to Sabarimala.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Shiv Sena’s exit from NDA a formality now, will not attend alliance meeting tomorrow, says Sanjay Raut: The Rajya Sabha MP told reporters that there was a lot of difference between the current BJP-led alliance and the one LK Advani and Bal Thackeray were part of.
- Mumbai’s tap water best in the country, Delhi’s worst, shows Centre’s survey: None of the samples drawn from 13 state capitals failed to comply with Indian standards for drinking water. In six other capitals, one or more samples failed.
- Sabarimala temple opens for devotees, Kerala Police ‘send back’ 10 women seeking to trek to shrine: The police officers who verified the women’s ages claimed they turned back from the town of Pampa ‘on their own volition’.
- Anil Ambani resigns from Reliance Communications, five other directors also step down: This came a day after the firm reported consolidated net loss of Rs 30,158 crore – the second-highest quarterly loss posted by an Indian company.
- NRC is a tool to ‘render Indian Muslims stateless’, says US federal panel on religious freedom: The commission accused the BJP government of taking steps that ‘reflect an anti-Muslim bias’ since the final list of the Assam citizens’ database was released.
- Dalit man who was beaten and forced to drink urine in Punjab’s Sangrur district dies: The incident took place on November 7 and four people have been arrested.
- Adityanath summons minister, seeks report as audio clip threatening police officer goes viral: In the purported recording, Swati Singh is heard expressing displeasure over an FIR against Ansal Developers, and asking the circle officer to sit with her.
- Asaduddin Owaisi is ‘turning into a second Zakir Naik’, says Babul Supriyo: The Union minister lashed out at the parliamentarian from Hyderabad for his comments about the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya judgement.
- Five men allegedly gang-rape woman in Noida after stopping another from sexually assaulting her: The incident occurred in a park in Sector 63 on Wednesday evening. The woman had gone there with an acquaintance to discuss a job opportunity.
- Delhi is world’s most polluted city; Kolkata, Mumbai also in top 10, says global air quality monitor: Air quality in the national Capital remained in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning for the fifth straight day.