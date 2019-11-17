A look at the headlines right now:

Shiv Sena’s exit from NDA a formality now, will not attend alliance meeting tomorrow, says Sanjay Raut: The Rajya Sabha MP told reporters that there was a lot of difference between the current BJP-led alliance and the one LK Advani and Bal Thackeray were part of. Mumbai’s tap water best in the country, Delhi’s worst, shows Centre’s survey: None of the samples drawn from 13 state capitals failed to comply with Indian standards for drinking water. In six other capitals, one or more samples failed. Sabarimala temple opens for devotees, Kerala Police ‘send back’ 10 women seeking to trek to shrine: The police officers who verified the women’s ages claimed they turned back from the town of Pampa ‘on their own volition’. Anil Ambani resigns from Reliance Communications, five other directors also step down: This came a day after the firm reported consolidated net loss of Rs 30,158 crore – the second-highest quarterly loss posted by an Indian company. NRC is a tool to ‘render Indian Muslims stateless’, says US federal panel on religious freedom: The commission accused the BJP government of taking steps that ‘reflect an anti-Muslim bias’ since the final list of the Assam citizens’ database was released. Dalit man who was beaten and forced to drink urine in Punjab’s Sangrur district dies: The incident took place on November 7 and four people have been arrested. Adityanath summons minister, seeks report as audio clip threatening police officer goes viral: In the purported recording, Swati Singh is heard expressing displeasure over an FIR against Ansal Developers, and asking the circle officer to sit with her. Asaduddin Owaisi is ‘turning into a second Zakir Naik’, says Babul Supriyo: The Union minister lashed out at the parliamentarian from Hyderabad for his comments about the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya judgement. Five men allegedly gang-rape woman in Noida after stopping another from sexually assaulting her: The incident occurred in a park in Sector 63 on Wednesday evening. The woman had gone there with an acquaintance to discuss a job opportunity. Delhi is world’s most polluted city; Kolkata, Mumbai also in top 10, says global air quality monitor: Air quality in the national Capital remained in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning for the fifth straight day.