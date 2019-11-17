Former Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday claimed victory in the presidential election, AFP reported. His main opponent, Housing Minister Sajith Premadasa of the ruling United National Party, conceded defeat. However, the Election Commission is yet to officially declare the results.

About 16 million citizens were eligible to vote in Saturday’s elections. About 80% of them turned up to cast their votes and choose from 35 candidates on the ballot, including Rajapaksa of the opposition Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (or Sri Lanka People’s Party) and Premadasa.

While election officials have not yet declared the results for all 22 electoral districts in the island nation, Rajapaksa was leading, an official said. A candidate needs more than 50% of the polled votes to be declared winner. The 70-year-old Rajapaksa had crossed the 50% mark of vote share by 11.30 am, according to The Hindu.

Rajapaksa’s spokesperson Keheliya Rambukwella told AFP earlier in the day that he will be sworn in on Monday or the day after.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rajapaksa. “I look forward to working closely with you for deepening close and fraternal ties between our two countries and citizens, and for peace, prosperity as well as security in our region,” he tweeted.

Rajapaksa is the brother of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa. After the end of Sri Lanka’s civil war in 2009, he was charged with human rights offences – allegations that he has denied. His campaign focused on national security. Among the Sinhalese majority, Gotabaya Rajapaksa is considered a national hero for orchestrating the military defeat of the Tamil Tigers in 2009 and bringing an end to the 26-year-long armed conflict. However, he remains deeply unpopular among the Tamil and Muslim communities.

Premadasa said it was his privilege to “honour the people’s decision” and congratulated Rajapaksa. “I am grateful to our citizens who voted for me,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am humbled that you placed your faith in me. Your support has been a fountain of strength throughout my political career.”

He observed that Sri Lanka had witnessed its “most peaceful presidential election” and attributed it to the “democratic gains and institutional reforms” of his government over the past five years. “My appeal to the incoming President is that he take this process forward and strengthen and protect the democratic institutions and values that enabled his peaceful election as the 7th President of Sri Lanka,” he added.

Premadasa was referring to the comparatively peaceful election process on Saturday. There were only some reports of injuries as opposed to the 2015 elections, when there were bomb attacks and shootings.

Premadasa is the son of another former president, Ranasinghe Premadasa, who ruled between 1989 and 1993. He campaigned on the promise of a social revolution that included everything from eliminating poverty to universal health care to tax concessions for small- and medium-sized businesses. His core support base is in the Tamil regions.

The presidential election came at a critical time for the country. The government has been in turmoil since President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe last year and replaced him with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, a move that sparked a three-month constitutional crisis.

This was followed by the Easter Sunday bombings on April 21, which killed at least 253 people and sharpened tensions between majority Sinhalese and minority Muslims in the island. A harsh crackdown on the country’s Muslim minority followed.

