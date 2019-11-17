A look at the headlines right now:

Gotabaya Rajapaksa set to become Sri Lankan president as main opponent concedes defeat: However, the Election Commission is yet to declare the results.

Muslim personal law board meeting under way to decide on review plea in Ayodhya verdict: It will also decide whether to accept or reject the five-acre alternative plot in Ayodhya allotted to Muslims to build a mosque.

Shiv Sena takes potshots at BJP, says Shivaji doesn’t belong to any single party: On Saturday, Sanjay Raut said the Shiv Sena’s exit from NDA was merely a formality now and said it will not attend the alliance meeting on Sunday. Air India and BPCL expected to be sold by March, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The airline’s debt was Rs 58,351.93 crore at the end of March 2019. Mumbai’s tap water best in the country, Delhi’s worst, shows Centre’s survey: None of the samples drawn from 13 state capitals failed to comply with Indian standards for drinking water. In six other capitals, one or more samples failed.

Mastodon suspends Assam Police account: The police claimed the suspension was beyond rational or logical reasoning.

Court admits plea to transfer 2012 Delhi gangrape case to another judge: The woman’s mother sought to transfer the case as the fast-track court has been vacant for two months.

Chinese soldiers march out of barracks to clean up Hong Kong streets: The last time they ‘volunteered’ such services was after a typhoon in 2018. But observers have said the presence of troops at this time could enrage protestors.

Rajneet Singh, former PMC Bank director and son of ex-BJP legislator, arrested: He gave ‘unsatisfactory and unconvincing explanations’ when asked about the loan granted to HDIL, said the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing.

Adityanath summons minister, seeks report as audio clip threatening police officer goes viral: In the purported recording, Swati Singh is heard expressing displeasure over an FIR against Ansal Developers, and asking the circle officer to sit with her.