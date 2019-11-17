The big news: Gotabaya Rajapaksa to be next Sri Lankan president, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Muslim personal law board will decide on Ayodhya review plea today, and the Shiv Sena took another potshot at the BJP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Gotabaya Rajapaksa set to become Sri Lankan president as main opponent concedes defeat: However, the Election Commission is yet to declare the results.
- Muslim personal law board meeting under way to decide on review plea in Ayodhya verdict: It will also decide whether to accept or reject the five-acre alternative plot in Ayodhya allotted to Muslims to build a mosque.
- Shiv Sena takes potshots at BJP, says Shivaji doesn’t belong to any single party: On Saturday, Sanjay Raut said the Shiv Sena’s exit from NDA was merely a formality now and said it will not attend the alliance meeting on Sunday.
- Air India and BPCL expected to be sold by March, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The airline’s debt was Rs 58,351.93 crore at the end of March 2019.
- Mumbai’s tap water best in the country, Delhi’s worst, shows Centre’s survey: None of the samples drawn from 13 state capitals failed to comply with Indian standards for drinking water. In six other capitals, one or more samples failed.
- Mastodon suspends Assam Police account: The police claimed the suspension was beyond rational or logical reasoning.
- Court admits plea to transfer 2012 Delhi gangrape case to another judge: The woman’s mother sought to transfer the case as the fast-track court has been vacant for two months.
- Chinese soldiers march out of barracks to clean up Hong Kong streets: The last time they ‘volunteered’ such services was after a typhoon in 2018. But observers have said the presence of troops at this time could enrage protestors.
- Rajneet Singh, former PMC Bank director and son of ex-BJP legislator, arrested: He gave ‘unsatisfactory and unconvincing explanations’ when asked about the loan granted to HDIL, said the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing.
- Adityanath summons minister, seeks report as audio clip threatening police officer goes viral: In the purported recording, Swati Singh is heard expressing displeasure over an FIR against Ansal Developers, and asking the circle officer to sit with her.