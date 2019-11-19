Former Army chiefs on Monday criticised the change in the uniforms of marshals of the Rajya Sabha. The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday, and Rajya Sabha marshals were seen wearing dark blue uniforms, with shoulder insignia, gold buttons and gold aiguillette – an ornament braided cord seen on Army uniforms, NDTV reported.

The peaked cap resembles those worn by Army officers of the rank of brigadier and above.

Union minister and former Army chief Vijay Kumar Singh said what has been done was “illegal”, the news network reported. Another former Army chief, Ved Prakash Malik, concurred with Singh on the matter.

“Copying and wearing of military uniforms by non military personnel is illegal and a security hazard,” Malik tweeted. “I hope @VPSecretariat, @RajyaSabha & [Defence Minister] @rajnathsingh ji will take early action.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, befuddled by the new uniforms, asked Rajya Sabha Vice Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu whether “martial law” had been imposed on the Upper House. In response, Naidu said: “Don’t raise insignificant queries at such a significant hour.”

The uniforms’ designs were finalised after consulting the National Institute of Design, News18 reported quoting unidentified officials in the Rajya Sabha. Two sets of uniforms have been designed according to the winter and summer seasons. The officials said the uniforms were changed to give the marshals a distinct identity, as they are often confused with other officials in the Rajya Sabha.

Government officials have not yet commented on the matter.