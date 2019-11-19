Winter Session: Venkaiah Naidu asks for review of marshals’ uniform after criticism
The Upper House was adjourned till 2 pm after protests over Kashmir and the JNU fee hike.
The second day of the Winter Session of the Parliament began with another round of protests by the Opposition MPs, similar to the first day. The Congress raised its concern about the withdrawal of SPG security cover for the Gandhi family.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asked the secretariat of the Upper House to revisit the dress code of the marshals, who got a new military-style uniform to mark the 250th session. This followed criticism from former Army chiefs.
The Upper House was adjourned till 2 pm after protests against raised fee in Jawaharlal Nehru University and the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre rescinded the region’s special status.
Live updates
12 pm: Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar says there is a need to think about depleting air pollution levels in Delhi. “We need to rise above politics and come together to find a solution,” she tells ANI. “We need to find a way to fight climate change.”
11.45 am: Opposition leaders storm the Well of the Lok Sabha, shout slogans of “We want justice, we want justice” and “Jawab do, jawab do”.
Speaker Om Birla says he will be forced to take action against members protesting in the Well. Questions related to farmers’ issues are taken up amid the din.
11.40 am: Venkaiah Naidu says the Rajya Sabha Secretariat came up with the new dress code for the marshals after going through several other options. “But we’ve received some observations by some political as well as well-meaning people,” Naidu says. “I’ve decided to ask Secretariat to revisit the same.”
Rajya Sabha marshals were on Monday seen wearing dark blue uniforms, with shoulder insignia, gold buttons and gold aiguillette – an ornament braided cord seen on Army uniforms. The peaked cap resembles those worn by Army officers of the rank of brigadier and above. Former Army chiefs criticised the change in the uniforms of the marshals. “Copying and wearing of military uniforms by non military personnel is illegal and a security hazard,” former Army chief Ved Prakash Malik tweeted.
11.30 am: Congress party gives adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha for withdrawal of Special Protection Group cover to its leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, reports ANI.
Earlier this month, the Centre had withdrawn the SPG security cover for the Gandhi family and provided them Z-plus category protection across India, which entitles them to protection by the Central Reserve Police Force.
11.25 am: Tuesday’s list of businesses in the two Houses:
Lok Sabha:
- Discussion under Rule 193 on air pollution and climate change. According to the rule under the parliamentary procedure, deliberations will occur without voting.
- The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Lower House had started discussions on it on Monday.
Rajya Sabha:
- The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, which seeks to ban commercial surrogacy and mandates the constitution of national and state surrogacy boards. It also provides for the appointment of authorities for the regulation of the practice.
- The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed in the Lower House, intends to remove the Congress president from the list of trustees and place the leader of the single-largest party in the Opposition instead.
- The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 1987, which is likely to be withdrawn along with The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2013, and The National Commission for Human Resources for Health Bill, 2011.
11.10 am: Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha ask for adjournment to discuss matters they had given notice on. Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam gives suspension notice under Rule 267 in lieu of the Jawaharlal Nehru University protests against increase in fee of hostels and the mess.
Venkaiah Naidu adjourns the House till 2 pm.
11.05 am: Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu reads out obituary reference to former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe. It also reads a commendation to Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee.
11 am: The second day of the Winter Session begins in the Lok Sabha with discussions on doubling farmers’ income by 2022. Opposition protests immediately, with slogans such as “We want justice”.