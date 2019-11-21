Winter Session: Congress protests in Lok Sabha over electoral bonds, Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon
In the Upper House, Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan is likely to bring up the matter of JNU fee hike.
The Congress on Thursday raised the matter of electoral bonds in Lok Sabha. The party has alleged that the scheme resulted in money laundering and destroyed transparency in the funding of political parties.
On Wednesday, the Congress demanded that the government disclose all details about the scheme before the House. The Opposition party had described electoral bonds as a “political bribery scheme”.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha on Thursday will discuss the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill for the third consecutive day. Both the Houses will also hold discussions on the rising levels of pollution in Delhi-NCR.
Live updates
12.13 pm: In Lok Sabha, the Congress MPs stage protests against privatisation of a few PSUs, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and issuance of electoral bonds. Speaker Om Birla then assures them that they will be allowed to raise the matters during the Zero Hour, reports PTI.
11.32 am: Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary says the matter of electoral bonds needs urgent attention. “We don’t do this to disrespect you,” he tells the Speaker. “Electroral bonds is a scam.”
11.30 am: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla displays a copy of rules and Parliamentary etiquettes to Opposition MPs protesting in the Well of the House. “It is our responsibility to maintain the dignity of the house,” he says. “You are veteran MPs and I am new here so I request you again to not disrupt the proceedings by storming into the well.”
11.21 am: Rajya Sabha adjourns till noon amid protests by Opposition members over various matters, reports The Indian Express.
10.38 am: Communist Party of India gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the disinvestment of government stake in five public sector firms including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.
10.34 am: The Congress issues adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha citing the “lack of transparency in the entire scheme of electoral bonds”. Congress MP Manish Tewari is likely to speak on the matter, reports ANI.
10.33 am: Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls for a discussion on matters related to the National Register of Citizens. “I think the government and the ruling party are hell-bent on dividing the society along communal lines,” he says, according to ANI.
Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has given a notice for adjournment over the claims that NRC would be implemented all over the country.
10.32 am: Ahead of today’s session in Rajya Sabha, several zero-hour notices have been given. Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan is likely to bring up the matter of fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University that has triggered widespread protest, reports News18.
10.30 am: The Rajya Sabha will discuss the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill for the third consecutive day, reports The Indian Express. The Bill, which seeks to ban commercial surrogacy, was passed by the Lok Sabha in the Monsoon session and was taken up for discussion in the Upper House on Tuesday. On Monday, the discussion was deferred after Opposition MPs raised objections to some of its provisions.