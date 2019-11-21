A Delhi court on Thursday permitted the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Congress leader P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail on Friday and Saturday in the INX Media money laundering case, PTI reported. The order was passed by special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on a plea by the investigation agency.

The Enforcement Directorate in its plea had sought permission to interrogate Chidambaram from 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 4 pm on both days. The Delhi court had earlier extended Chidambaram’s custody till November 27.

The Delhi High Court had on November 15 denied Chidambaram bail in the case, saying the allegations were serious in nature and that he had “played an active role” in it. However, the court noted that its observations were not final in nature.

Chidambaram subsequently approached the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Enforcement Directorate to reply to the former finance minister’s bail plea by November 25.

The 74-year-old leader, who was first arrested on August 21 by the Central Bureau of Investigation, has been in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody since October 17. He has been in Tihar Jail since September 5.

In October, the Supreme Court granted the former minister bail in connection with the inquiries being conducted by the CBI, dismissing its contention that he was a flight risk. The agency has filed a review petition in the top court.

The INX Media case

The Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case in May 2017 against P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, INX Media, and the company’s owners Indrani and Peter Mukerjea.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is also looking into the case, has said there were irregularities in the foreign direct investment clearance granted to INX Media by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board in 2007. Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time. The agency has submitted purported emails between INX Media and a company belonging to Karti Chidambaram, claiming that these emails will “prove offences committed”.