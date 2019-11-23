Maharashtra: NCP does not endorse Ajit Pawar’s decision to support BJP, says Sharad Pawar
The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress on Friday unanimously agreed that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would be the chief minister.
In an unexpected turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the Maharashtra government with Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra for the second consecutive term while Pawar took oath as his deputy.
However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Ajit Pawar independently decided to form the government without the party support.
The month-long political impasse ended dramatically as till Friday night Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was poised to be the state’s chief minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the newly-sworn in leaders.
Live updates
10.38 am: President’s Rule was revoked in Maharashtra at 5.47 am, hours before BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath, PTI reports. The state was placed under President’s Rule on November 12 after no party could form a government.
10.33 am: Congress calls for an urgent meeting at their party office in Mumbai, ANI reports. Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal will be present.
10.28 am: BJP leader Girish Mahajan says “verbal diarrhoea” will be the right phrase to use for Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, ANI reports. He claims Sena leaders are frustrated with Raut and may join BJP.
10.25 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath congratulates BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. In a tweet, he says “under the leadership of Sri Devendra Fadnavis ji and Sri Ajit Pawar ji, Maharashtra will be on the path of development”.
10.15 am: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will address a press conference at 12.30 pm, according to ANI.
10.05 am: BJP leader Girish Mahajan says the party has support of over 170 MLAs, ANI reports. “Ajit Pawar has given a letter to governor about support of his MLAs and as he is legislative party leader of NCP, which means all NCP MLAs have supported us,” he adds.
9.59 am: Chandrakant Patil blames Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, ANI reports. He says Raut should be silent now as he ruined Shiv Sena.
9.57 am: BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil says Shiv Sena betrayed the people’s mandate, ANI reports. “Since the first press conference they [Sena] had started talking about alternatives,” he says.
9.36 am: Sanjay Raut says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet later in the day, ANI reports. “But fact is that Ajit Pawar and the MLAs supporting him have insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra,” he says.
9.42 am: “Ajit Pawar was there in the meeting yesterday, but late last night his phone was suddenly switched off and even the NCP don’t exactly know what happened suddenly,” Raut says.
9.40 am: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says “stabbed in back” by Ajit Pawar, PTI reports.
9.35 am: NCP chief Sharad Pawar says his nephew Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP was his own and did not have the party support. “We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his,” he says in a tweet.
Pawar had stated earlier that Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress were unanimous that Uddhav Thackeray should lead the government.
9.26 am: Senior NCP leader Praful Patel says Ajit Pawar did not have the support of party chief Sharad Pawar to form government with BJP, ANI reports.
9.13 am: President Ram Nath Kovind revokes the proclamation imposing President’s rule in Maharashtra, ANI reports.
8.45 am: Meanwhile, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi calls the sudden government formation as “surreal”. “Thought it was fake news,” he says in a tweet. “Candidly and personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations should not have gone on for more than three days...took too long. Window given was grabbed by fast movers. Pawar ji tussi grt ho [you are great]! Amazing if true, still not sure.”
8.38 am: BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expresses confidence that the new government under the leadership of Fadnavis wills scale new heights of development. “Hearty congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis ji on taking oath as chief minister of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister of the state,” he tweets. “I am confident that this government will be continuously committed to the development and welfare of Maharashtra and will set new standards of progress in the state.”
8.21 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates the newly-sworn in leaders. “Congratulations to Dev Fadnavis Ji and Ajit Pawar Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively,” he says in a tweet. “I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.”
8.20 am: Ajit Pawar says since October 24 no party was able to form the government, PTI reports. “Maharashtra was facing many problems, including farmers issues. So we decided to form a stable government,” he says.
8.18 am: Speaking after taking oath, Devendra Fadnavis said the people of Maharashtra gave BJP a clear mandate, but alliance partner Shiv Sena rejected it, ANI reports. “Sena tried to ally with other parties after results, as a result President’s Rule was imposed,” he adds. “Maharashtra needed a stable government not a khichdi [messy] government.”
8.15 am: The sudden developments comes when the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress on Friday unanimously agreed that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would be the chief minister of the new government.
8.12 am: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra chief minister for the second consecutive term, and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy, ANI reports.