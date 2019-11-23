Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar after BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister for a second term. On Friday night, Congress, NCP and Sena leaders appeared to have agreed on Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the next chief minister.

Raut said NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar had stabbed them in the back. Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister. “This has been nothing but a stab in the back of the people of Maharashtra,” NDTV reported Sanjay Raut as saying. “Ajit Pawar was there in the meeting yesterday, but late last night his phone was suddenly switched off and even the NCP don’t exactly know what happened suddenly.”

He added, “I am certain that the decision taken by Ajit Pawar has nothing to do with Sharad Pawar. What Ajit Pawar has done will never be forgiven by Chhatrapati Shivaji and the people of Maharashtra.”

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “This is called betrayal of people’s mandate and giving contract for killing democracy.” Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi expressed his shock at Saturday’s developments and said he thought it was initially fake news. “Candidly and personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations should not have gone on for more than 3 days...took too long,” he said. “Window given was grabbed by fast movers. Pawarji tussi great ho”.

Surreal wht I read abt #Maharashtra. Thought it was fake news. Candidly &personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations shd not have gone on for more than 3 days...took too long. Window given was grabbed by fast movers. #pawarji tussi grt ho! Amazing if true, still not sure — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 23, 2019

Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel called the BJP and Ajit Pawar’s moves “illegal”. “Such was the shame that they had to do the swearing in hiding. This illegitimate formation will self destruct,” he tweeted.