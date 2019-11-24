The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday announced the formation of a seven-member “high-level” committee to resolve the standoff between the students and the administration in the fee hike matter, PTI reported. The panel was formed even as a committee created by the Ministry of Human Resource Development was due to submit its report in the matter.

University Registrar Pramod Kumar said the panel has to receive suggestions from student representatives on methods to end the impasse. He said the students will have to submit their suggestions by Sunday evening.

The students are protesting against the hike in hostel fees, despite the administration partially rolling them back last week.

On November 18, hundreds of students were stopped from marching towards Parliament. A day later, the Delhi Police had registered two first information reports in connection with the protest march. One FIR was registered against unidentified protestors for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, obstructing police officers from discharging duties, and causing hurt. The second FIR was filed for the alleged damage caused to public property at Aurobindo Marg in South Delhi. According to the police, almost 30 police personnel and 15 students were injured during the eight-hour protest.

The JNU Teachers’ Association on November 21 met the committee appointed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and demanded a complete rollback of the revised hostel charges. However, the administration on November 22 defended the fee hike, saying it is facing a fund deficit of Rs 45 crore.

On Sunday, students criticised the administration’s move to set up a panel. “The level of shamelessness with this administration continues to rise, wherein the mail has not been sent to the JNUSU [Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union] even as government-appointed committees find it common sense to recognise the legitimacy of the elected union,” a statement by the students said.