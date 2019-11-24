A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court seeks letter that convinced Maharashtra governor to invite BJP to form government: The top court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce the letter by 10.30 am on Monday. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar said he was still with NCP and was going to be in alliance with the BJP, but Sharad Pawar refuted his claim. Rajnath Singh says ‘no power in the world’ can stop construction of Ram temple: The Union minister was speaking at an election rally in Jharkhand. Narendra Modi thanks Indians for showing ‘maturity’ following SC verdict on Ayodhya: The prime minister said that the patience, restraint and maturity the citizens showed proved that there is nothing bigger than national interest for Indians. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kailash Joshi dies at 90: The BJP leader was often described as the ‘saint of politics’.

‘Gave up in 2 hours,’ says AAP as BJP leader retracts statement naming Manoj Tiwari as Delhi CM face: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri clarified that he had meant that the BJP would contest the Assembly elections under Tiwari’s leadership. Kashmiri students beaten up at Mewar University, four arrested: Trouble erupted when security at the university premises issued a gate pass to a Kashmiri student, but denied it to a student from Bihar. JNU administration forms committee to resolve standoff on fee hike: The panel was formed even as a committee created by the Ministry of Human Resource Development was due to submit its report in the matter.

Reliance Communications’ lenders reject resignations of Anil Ambani, four other directors: The committee of creditors also ordered that the directors cooperate in the corporate insolvency resolution process. Record voter turnout for Hong Kong district council polls, first after pro-democracy protests began: Polling started at 7.30 am local time, and within four hours, over one million people had already voted. At least 23 killed as aircraft crashes during takeoff in DR Congo: The Dornier-228 aircraft was headed to the city of Beni, 350 km from Goma.