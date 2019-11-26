Two suspected militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the police said on Tuesday.



Police said the encounter started on Monday night after the militants fired on security personnel posted at a vehicle checkpoint on Shadimarg in South Kashmir, PTI reported. One of the militants was killed in retaliatory action.

The identity and affiliation of the deceased militants are yet to be ascertained. Police said arms and ammunition were recovered from the site. Search operations are currently under way as the police suspect more militants are present in the area.

More details are awaited.