The big news: Uddhav Thackeray to take oath as Maharashtra CM today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said its review plea against the Ayodhya verdict was ready, and Nirmala Sitharaman dismissed any chance of a recession.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Ahead of Uddhav Thackeray swearing-in as Maharashtra CM, Narendra Modi and Sonia Gandhi get invites: The state will get a chief minister from the Shiv Sena after 20 years but a member of the Thackeray family will hold the position for the first time.
- Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind says its review plea against Ayodhya verdict not to disrupt ‘national solidarity’: A draft of the plea was ready and the Muslim body is likely to submit it in court on December 3 or December 4.
- Growth may have slowed but there will never be a recession, claims Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament: The finance minister claimed that India’s real GDP growth was better during the first term of the Modi government than in the previous Congress-led regime.
- Nearly 51% Indians paid bribes in last one year, down from 56% in 2018, says survey: However, the figure for 2019 was higher than it was in 2017.
- Pragya Thakur again refers to Nathuram Godse as a ‘deshbhakt’ – this time in the Lok Sabha: BJP MPs persuaded Thakur to sit down when Opposition members started protesting against her comment.
- ‘Parties with diametrically opposite ideology have come to grab power,’ says Amit Shah on Maharashtra situation: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that people should not be surprised if the party comes to power at the Centre. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar clarified that he is still a part of the Nationalist Congress Party.
- Bangladesh court sentences seven militants to death for 2016 Dhaka cafe attack: ‘Charges against them were proved beyond any doubt,’ the public prosecutor said.
- In Assam, 988 ‘foreigners’ lodged in detention centres, says Centre: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said all detention centres are equipped with basic facilities, including those related to medical care.
- Air India will have to be closed if it is not privatised, says civil aviation minister: Hardeep Singh Puri told the Rajya Sabha that the government was committed to providing the carrier’s employees a fair deal.
- ‘If Israelis can do it, so can we,’ Indian diplomat tells Kashmiri Pandits about return to homeland: Later, Consul General in New York City Sandeep Chakravorty tweeted that his remarks had been taken ‘out of context’, but did not clarify further.