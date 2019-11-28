Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries on Thursday became the first Indian company to cross Rs 10-lakh-crore in market capitalisation, after its shares rose to record high of Rs 1,581 a piece.

Last month, Reliance Industries had crossed the market capitalisation of Rs 9 lakh crore to become the most valuable company. The company will release its financial results for the quarter that ended on September 30 later in the day.

The company’s market value jumped to Rs 10 lakh crore from Rs 9 lakh crore in just 25 trading days, according to BloombergQuint. It took 284 sessions to reach the Rs 9 lakh crore mark.

Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani’s net worth rose to more than $60.7 billion on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ambani owns half of the stake in the world’s largest refiner.