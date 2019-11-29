The big news: New Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray promises help to farmers, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre denied it had indulged in unauthorised interception through WhatsApp spyware, and Instagram and Facebook faced outages globally.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister after a month of political twists and turns: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also administered the oath to six ministers – two each from the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party, and the Congress. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar was left out of the Cabinet for the moment, while the three parties committed to ‘secular values’ in their common minimum programme. After his first Cabinet meeting, Thackeray promised concrete help to farmers.
- WhatsApp spyware row discussed in Rajya Sabha, Centre tells Upper House it did not indulge in ‘unauthorised interception’: Congress MP Digvijaya Singh demanded an inquiry by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the security breach, which affected 121 Indians.
- Instagram, Facebook, Messenger face outages across the world: According to a report, the affected areas include the United States East Coast, Central Europe, and East Asia, and India.
- Trinamool Congress wins all three West Bengal Assembly bye-elections, Mamata Banerjee says BJP paid back for arrogance: The BJP candidate in Kaliaganj constituency blamed NRC for the party’s defeat.
- Pragya Thakur claims outburst was in defence of revolutionary Udham Singh and not praise for Nathuram Godse: The remarks, in which the BJP MP appeared to call Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin a patriot, were expunged from the Lok Sabha’s records. Meanwhile, Congress workers in Indore filed a sedition complaint against Pragya Thakur.
- Supreme Court reserves judgement on P Chidambaram’s bail plea in INX Media case: The top court instructed the registry to accept the investigation reports in a sealed cover from the agency.
- Pakistan Army chief Bajwa’s tenure extension cut to six months by Supreme Court: The Imran Khan government had given General Bajwa a three-year extension.
- Maldives ex-President Yameen found guilty of money laundering, sentenced to five years in jail: The Criminal Court also ordered Yameen to pay a $5 million fine.
- Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to cross Rs 10-lakh-crore market capitalisation: The company’s market value jumped to Rs 10 lakh crore from Rs 9 lakh crore in just 25 trading days.
- Over 13,000 RTI cases pending with the Central Information Commission in last one year, says Centre: Union minister Jitendra Singh gave the number in a written response to a question asked in the Rajya Sabha.