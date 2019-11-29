Parliament: Pragya Thakur apologises for Godse remark, but insists she did not call him a patriot
Speaker Om Birla urged MPs not to debate on the matter anymore because Thakur’s original comments were not in the records.
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Friday apologised twice in Parliament for her remarks about Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse. However, she maintained that she did not call Godse a “patriot”.
Earlier in the day, she claimed her comments had been distorted and taken out of context. She offered an apology to “anyone whose sentiments she had hurt”.
Without naming Rahul Gandhi, the Bhopal MP said she had been called a terrorist by a lawmaker even though charges against her had not been proved. The Opposition created a ruckus in the Lower House after Thakur’s statement.
3.06 pm: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur apologies again in Lok Sabha for her remarks calling Nathuram Godse a “patriot”, reports ANI. “On November 27, during discussion on Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, I did not call Nathuram Godse a ‘deshbhakt’,” she adds. “I did not even mention his name. I apologise again if I have hurt any sentiments.”
2.30 pm: The all party meeting of floor leaders to discuss Pragya Thakur’s controversial remarks remains inconclusive, according to India Today. Opposition members asked the BJP MP to apologise unconditionally, but the government did not agree to this.
1.55 pm: On BJP leader Nishikant Dubey’s demand to move privilege motion against him, Rahul Gandhi says: “Let them do it. I have made my position clear”.
1.50 pm: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says he stands by his statement to call BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur a “terrorist” and is ready to face any action. “Yes, I stand by my statement,” he tells reporters outside Parliament. “What I have written on Twitter, I stand by it. I don’t agree with her.”
1.30 pm: Speaker Om Birla calls a meeting of floor leaders of political parties to discuss Pragya Thakur’s remarks on Nathuram Godse, PTI reports.
1.05 pm: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm.
12.51 pm: Uproar continues in the Lok Sabha. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK legislator A Raja demand unqualified apology from Thakur.
12.45 pm: Speaker Om Birla clarifies that Thakur’s comments were not expunged but not recorded in the first place. He urges MPs not to debate on the matter anymore because Thakur’s comments were not in the records.
12.39 pm: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands a privilege motion against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for calling Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur a terrorist.
12.38 pm: Speaker Om Birla says the House does not permit to glorify the matter of assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, according to ANI. “Yesterday the defence minister gave the clarification on behalf of the government,” he adds. “The MP [Pragya Singh Thakur] has apologised too.”
12.37 pm: Speaker Om Birla says the matter should not be politicised, reports ANI. “Not only this nation but the world follows principles of Mahatma Gandhi. “I said that the remarks won’t be recorded,” he adds.
12.28 pm: Opposition leaders in Lok Sabha create a ruckus after BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur makes a statement in the House, reports ANI. They shout slogans like “Mahatma Gandhi ki Jai” and “Down, down Godse”.
12.26 pm: Pragya Thakur says in Lok Sabha: “If my remarks have hurt anyone, I tender an apology.”
12.19 pm: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur says in the Lok Sabha that her statements made in the House were being distorted. “I respect Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution to the nation,” she says. “A member of the House referred to me as ‘terrorist’. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court.”
