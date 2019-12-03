The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019, through a voice vote. The proposed legislation was passed in the Lok Sabha on November 27.

The merged Union Territory will be named Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the legislation will strengthen administrative efficiency services, fast-track development of the two regions, and help in curbing administrative costs. Reddy said that members of the civil society and elected representatives of the region supported the bill.

India has nine Union Territories after the formation of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which came into existence after the Centre on August 5 revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The two Union Territories came into existence on October 31.

Following the merger of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into a single unit, the country will have eight Union Territories. The merged Union Territory will come into existence once the government notifies it.