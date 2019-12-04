A look at the headlines right now:

Sharad Pawar says he was aware of talks between Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis but rebellion was shocking: The NCP chief also claimed that there was no offer from the prime minister for the president’s post or a Cabinet portfolio to Supriya Sule. Sundar Pichai named CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet: Pichai will take over the company at a time when it is facing antitrust investigations and is mired in controversies over privacy and data.

No infrastructure project stopped, only Aarey car shed work halted, says Maharashtra CM Thackeray: Uddhav Thackeray said his administration will not create hurdles in any of the infrastructure projects, adding there was a need to prioritise them. AGP chief says Citizenship Bill amendment is inevitable, suggests it as ‘bargaining tool’ for Assam: Atul Bora, who is a minister in the Sarbananda Sonowal-led Cabinet, said it was time to move ahead with reality. Parliament clears amendments to SPG Act, Amit Shah refutes Opposition’s ‘political vendetta’ charge: The home minister said the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill was not introduced with the Gandhi family in mind. Earlier in the day, Robert Vadra slammed the Centre for the security breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s home. Amit Shah told the Rajya Sabha that the Centre had ordered an inquiry into the incident. Muslim litigants’ lawyer Rajeev Dhavan sacked, he denies it was due to medical reasons: The litigants’ Advocate-on-Record Ejaz Maqbool said Dhavan’s name could not be added to Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind’s review petition because of his unavailability.

‘One nation, one ration card’ scheme to be launched on June 1, Centre tells Lok Sabha: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the scheme will largely cover migrant labourers and daily wagers.

Fewer terror incidents in J&K since August 5, but infiltration attempts grew in number, says Centre: The Centre said internet restrictions were imposed in the region to check ‘aggressive anti-India social media posts’ being pushed by Pakistan.

In Jharkhand, PM Modi says Congress-JMM alliance practises politics of ‘deception’: The prime minister, who addressed an election rally in Khunti district, blamed the Congress for creating obstructions in the Ayodhya case in the Supreme Court. Rat found in mid-day meal in Muzaffarnagar, eight students and teacher fall ill: The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.