The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the election of Union minister Harsh Vardhan for allegedly giving false information in his election affidavit, PTI reported.

The plea sought that his election from Chandni Chowk constituency of Delhi be declared void. It was filed by a man who said he was a voter from the constituency. The petitioner levelled corruption allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party leader as he allegedly did not disclose the actual cost of a residential apartment bought by his wife.

Justice Navin Chawla accepted the Centre’s application, which argued that there were no grounds made out for challenging Vardhan’s election.

“Application under rule 7 order 11 [of Civil Procedure Code] allowed,” the judge said. “The writ petition is dismissed.”

In the Lok Sabha elections held in May, Vardhan won the Chandni Chowk seat after he contested against Congress candidate Jai Prakash Agarwal and the Aam Aadmi Party’s Pankaj Gupta.