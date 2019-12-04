P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday morning heaved a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court granted bail to his father in the INX Media case. “Phew. At last after 106 days,” tweeted Karti Chidambaram. The Congress too hailed the Supreme Court’s order. “Truth finally prevails,” said the party.

The 74-year-old former finance minister has been in custody since August 21 – first with the Central Bureau of Investigation and then with the Enforcement Directorate since October 17. He has been in Delhi’s Tihar jail since September 5. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case on October 22 but remained in prison due to the simultaneous inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate.

The top court observed that Chidambaram had participated in the investigation, and ordered him to continue to do so and not to talk to the press about the case while on bail. He was also prohibited from travelling overseas and tampering with evidence or contacting witnesses.

The former Union minister had moved the top court after the Delhi High Court had rejected his bail plea on November 15. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had denied Chidambaram bail on the grounds that the allegations were serious in nature and that he seemed to have “played an active role” in the alleged crime.