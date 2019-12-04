The police in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday said four men, including a Central Reserve Police Force soldier, have been arrested for allegedly abducting and gangraping a 15-year-old girl in Mirzapur district, PTI reported.

Police said that one of the accused, Jai Prakash Maurya, who is the son of retired jailor Brijlal Maurya, befriended the teenager while visiting his sister in Halia, according to Hindustan Times. He called the girl on Monday night and asked her to meet him at a spot on the outskirts of the village. The other three accused were present him there.

Jai Prakash Maurya then forcibly took her to Halia forest and all the four accused allegedly assaulted and raped her, police said. The car, in which the girl and all four men were travelling, was intercepted by the policemen on duty while they were dropping her back. The car had a police logo painted on it.

The other three accused have been identified as Luv Kumar Pal, Ganesh Prasad and CRPF constable Mahendra Kumar Yadav, who is posted in Sultanpur district.

A case has been registered for kidnapping and gangrape, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Inspector of Halia police station Davidar Shukla said. He added that the four accused are likely to be presented before the magistrate on Wednesday.

Mirzapur Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh said the four accused and the girl will be sent for medical examination. The matter is being investigated, he added.

The incident came to light amid nationwide protests against the murder and alleged gangrape of a 27-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad.