The big news: 18 Indian workers feared dead in Sudan factory explosion, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: P Chidambaram was granted bail in INX Media case, and Cabinet cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill ahead of discussion in Parliament.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 18 Indians feared dead in gas tanker blast at ceramic factory in Sudan’s Capital Khartoum: The Indian embassy also released a list of Indians hospitalised or missing after the incident.
- P Chidambaram gets bail in ED’s INX Media case too: His son Karti Chidambaram expressed relief after the Supreme Court order.
- Citizenship (Amendment) Bill cleared by Union Cabinet, to be tabled in Parliament soon: It seeks to amend a 1955 law to grant citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Muslim-majority nations.
- Centre will change laws to curb mob lynching cases, Amit Shah tells Rajya Sabha: The Home Ministry also told Parliament that it had not released data on lynching in its NCRB report last month as it was ‘prone to misinterpretation’.
- India’s civic space rating downgraded to ‘repressed’ by international organisation Civicus Monitor: It expressed concern about the crackdown on human rights activists, attacks on journalists and civil society groups, and the lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Personal data of 20 of 121 Indians targeted was accessed in WhatsApp spyware attack, says government: The government said this in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday in a written response to a question posed by Dayanidhi Maran.
- Telangana High Court sets up fast-track court in Mahabubnagar to hear Hyderabad vet murder case: The incident triggered widespread criticism of the law-and-order situation in the state.
- Quota for SCs and STs to be extended in Lok Sabha and state legislatures, Centre approves proposal: The government is looking to extend the reservation, which was set to expire on January 25, 2020, by 10 years.
- After dead rat found in mid-day meal, school principal, 3 teachers and NGO booked in Uttar Pradesh: Eight students and a teacher of the Janata Intermediate College in Pachenda village in Mustafabad area fell ill on Tuesday.
- Supreme Court to hear application to stay electoral bonds scheme in January: It was filed after news reports exposed claims regarding the bonds’ anonymity and revealed the RBI and Election Commission’s reservations about them.