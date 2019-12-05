A sailor of the United States Navy killed two persons at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday, before shooting himself dead, reported Reuters. The base was locked down for over two hours after the shooting took place around 2.30 pm local time (6 am on Thursday, Indian time).

A third person who was shot is in a stable condition in hospital. The shooter died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound”, officials said. The two persons who were killed and the person who was injured were civilians working for the Department of Defense, the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said.

The shooting reportedly took place near the south entrance of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam located on the southern shore of Oahu. The base hosts both the Navy and Air Force.

The shooting took place three days before the 78th anniversary of the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that left 2,403 US service members dead. Subsequently, the US declared a war on Japan and formally entered World War II.