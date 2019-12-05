A 23-year-old woman, who is battling for her life after she was set ablaze by five men in Uttar Pradesh, was airlifted and admitted to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Thursday.

Doctors said that the woman had suffered about 90% of extensive burn injuries.

Two of the men had allegedly raped her some months ago. One of them was on the run while the other was released on bail only last week. The woman was on her way to a local court for a hearing on her rape case in Unnao earlier in the day when she was attacked and set on fire.

“We have set up a dedicated ICU under the observation of doctor Shalab Kumar – Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at Safdarjung Hospital,” Medical superintendent Sunil Gupta told ANI. Gupta added that the team was equipped with all medical facilities and doctors will closely monitor the patient’s condition.

The woman was shifted from King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

Delhi: Woman who was set ablaze in Bihar area of UP's Unnao earlier today brought to Safdarjung Hospital for medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/uoMXng4rf4 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

All the five accused have been arrested. Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Women sought a detailed report on the action taken by the Uttar Pradesh police after the incident.

The Adityanath-led government has sought a report from the state police on the matter, and has promised to bear the cost of the woman’s treatment.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the claims of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Adityanath on the law and order situation. Meanwhile, in the Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu condemned the attack on the woman. He said the government should send a signal to the country by taking prompt, strong action against the guilty.