Winter Session: P Chidambaram in Parliament a day after getting bail, protests against onion prices
He will attend Rajya Sabha proceedings where the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will be discussed.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who left Tihar jail after getting bail in the INX Media case on Wednesday, is in Parliament to attend Thursday’s Rajya Sabha proceedings. The Upper House will discuss The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
In Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that aims to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. However, states in the North East that have Inner Line Permit and tribal areas notified under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution shall be out of the purview of the proposed Act.
Live updates
12.02 pm: P Chidambaram takes a jibe at Nirmala Sitharaman’s remark that she does not consume onions: “Finance Minister said yesterday that she doesn’t eat onions, so what does she eat? Does she eat avocado?”
11.40 am: The Rajya Sabha is adjourned till noon.
11.01 am: Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram, protest over onion prices.
10.55 am: Indian Union Muslim League gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, reports ANI.
Also read:
Amit Shah offers North East tribal areas exemptions in the citizenship bill – but fails to convince
Citizenship Bill will revive two-nation theory, warns Asaduddin Owaisi
10.45 am: Former Finance Minister and Congress veteran P Chidambaram reaches Parliament.
10.40 am: Congress and Indian Union Muslim League give adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over “incident of killing of ITBP personnel”, reports The Indian Express.