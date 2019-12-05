12.02 pm: P Chidambaram takes a jibe at Nirmala Sitharaman’s remark that she does not consume onions: “Finance Minister said yesterday that she doesn’t eat onions, so what does she eat? Does she eat avocado?”

11.40 am: The Rajya Sabha is adjourned till noon.

11.01 am: Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram, protest over onion prices.

10.55 am: Indian Union Muslim League gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, reports ANI.

10.45 am: Former Finance Minister and Congress veteran P Chidambaram reaches Parliament.

10.40 am: Congress and Indian Union Muslim League give adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over “incident of killing of ITBP personnel”, reports The Indian Express.